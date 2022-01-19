News

Deal with bandits in North before coming to Imo, IPOB, ESN tell Myetti Allah

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association to first deal with the terrorists and bandits that have made northern Nigeria uninhabitable before contemplating coming to stop purported attacks by Eastern Security Network (ESN) and IPOB in Imo State. IPOB noted in a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, that Myetti Allah was ‘standing the truth on its head because ESN and IPOB are not behind any attacks in Imo State or anywhere for that matter.”

It explained that while IPOB remained a peaceful movement seeking the restoration of Biafra, “ESN is a vigilante group repelling unprovoked and senseless attacks on Biafran communities by Fulani herdsmen. “Again, ESN security outfit was formed and inaugurated by our leader, Nnamdi Kanu on December 12, 2020 to checkmate the excesses of Fulani rapists and herdsmen in our territory and farmlands where they abduct, rape our mothers, wives and sisters in the bushes and forests and till today ESN operatives still focused on chasing out Fulani terrorists and herdsmen terrorising our communities.

“We are waiting for Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders and their foot soldiers disguised as vigilantes in Imo State and other states in Biafraland and we assure them that we are going to lose our mad dogs from the cage to chase them out from our territory. Let them not make a mistake about anything they hear from criminals; and we are waiting for them.”

 

Our Reporters

