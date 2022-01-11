Deal with enforcers of Monday sit-at-home, IPOB tells S’East govs, public

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has for the umpteenth time dissociated itself from the Monday sit-at-home enforcement describing the enforcers as “criminals” who should be dealt with by South East governors and the public decisively.

IPOB said Tuesday through its Secretary of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful in a statement obtained by New Telegraph, that its attention had “been drawn to the senseless shooting in Enugu State on Monday by hoodlums and cultists recruited and sponsored by some evil politicians in the state who derive joy in spilling blood of their fellow citizens.”

The separatist group reiterated that it had “not authorized anybody to enforce Monday sit-at-home which has been suspended since September 19, 2021. Anybody unleashing sorrow on innocent citizens under the guise of enforcing a sit-at-home order is a criminal and does not deserve pity.”

IPOB said it was regrettable that despite rescinding the sit at home order “some unscrupulous elements and criminals conniving with security agencies and our enemies have continued to inflict pain on our people. Their aim is to blackmail IPOB but they will continue to fail.

“Now, we want to inform our people to stand firm in the fight for their liberty. IPOB did not ask anybody to enforce sit-at-home of any kind. Henceforth, ESN operatives will come from the bushes and forests and go after these criminals unleashing mayhem on innocent people and visitors to Biafra land in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...