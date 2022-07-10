dealWe must build on our confidence against Burundi – Waldrum

…as Burundi targets shock result against Nigeria

Ahead of the crucial Women Africa Cup of Nations group C game against Burundi, Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has said the team must build on the confidence gained after winning their second game of the competition against Botswana.

Waldrum said after losing the first game against South Africa, it is important that the team must return to winning ways and that was achieved against Botswana, a game that ended 2-0 in favour of Nigeria.

“We want to build on the confidence that we got from winning our second game,” the coach said.

“When you go into the third group game, as the coaching staff, we start looking at who we want to play, who should rest.

“Some of our players have played 90 minutes twice already and it is a long tournament. If you are fortunate enough to make it through six games, we have to be mindful so these are some of the challenges that we have. So, we have to try and find that balance.”

Meanwhile, Burundi continued to habour hope of progressing to the next round of the competition as they take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Sunday.

Despite losing their first two games against Botswana and South Africa, The Swallows are of the opinion that they have what it takes to get a victory against the nine-time winner of the championship.

According to Huddersfield TAFC of UK star, Falonne Nahimana, they are going into the game against Nigeria to correct their mistakes.

She added: “We are going to play against a very experienced team at the WAFCON. We want to go into this game to correct our past mistakes in the two games that we have played so far and we hope to do well.”

