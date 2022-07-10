Sports

dealWe must build on our confidence against Burundi – Waldrum

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comments Off on dealWe must build on our confidence against Burundi – Waldrum

…as Burundi targets shock result against Nigeria

Ahead of the crucial Women Africa Cup of Nations group C game against Burundi, Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has said the team must build on the confidence gained after winning their second game of the competition against Botswana.

Waldrum said after losing the first game against South Africa, it is important that the team must return to winning ways and that was achieved against Botswana, a game that ended 2-0 in favour of Nigeria.

“We want to build on the confidence that we got from winning our second game,” the coach said.

“When you go into the third group game, as the coaching staff, we start looking at who we want to play, who should rest.
“Some of our players have played 90 minutes twice already and it is a long tournament. If you are fortunate enough to make it through six games, we have to be mindful so these are some of the challenges that we have. So, we have to try and find that balance.”

Meanwhile, Burundi continued to habour hope of progressing to the next round of the competition as they take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Sunday.

Despite losing their first two games against Botswana and South Africa, The Swallows are of the opinion that they have what it takes to get a victory against the nine-time winner of the championship.

According to Huddersfield TAFC of UK star, Falonne Nahimana, they are going into the game against Nigeria to correct their mistakes.

She added: “We are going to play against a very experienced team at the WAFCON. We want to go into this game to correct our past mistakes in the two games that we have played so far and we hope to do well.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: ‘Master’ Pep beats ‘Apprentice’ Arteta 1-0

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Draws for Chelsea, Saints, Everton, Liverpool   Raheem Sterling scored the winner as Manchester City edged past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League. England international Sterling finished off a slick team move by drilling in the only goal on 23 minutes. Arsenal had chances to get back into the game but […]
Sports

Bilateral relations: Spain, Nigeria sign MoU on sports cooperation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Kingdom of Spain and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development of Nigeria on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote relationships, cooperation and collaboration in the areas of Sports. The MoU formed part of the bilateral agreements reached by the […]
Sports

JUST IN: No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says French Sports Ministry

Posted on Author Reporter

  Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday there would be no exemption from France’s new vaccine pass law. World number one Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday before the first Grand […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica