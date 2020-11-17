Dearth of air traffic engineers hampering smooth operations

Air traffic engineers have bemoaned the dearth of inadequate manpower and inadequate tools in all its stations across the country, a development that has hampered their smooth operations.

The National Association of Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE), Ishaya Dung, told New Telegraph during the commemoration of the 2020 world ATSEP day that dearth of personnel had greatly affected the performance of engineers in meeting up with their statutory obligations.

Dung explained that the shortage of operational vehicle has remained its greatest challenge in carrying out their functions. According to him, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) requires that each of the Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) department in each airport is supposed to have a dedicated operational vehicle attached to it to facilitate its operations.

He also stated that the disadvantages of not having enough training were dragging the engineers backwards in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, the responsibilities rest on the shoulders of fewer engineers as a result of lack of adequate training. He noted that as a result of the shortage of engineers, some of them travel from Lagos to Port-Harcourt and other airports when issues arise to address some challenges that surpassed engineers on ground there.

Dung said apart from the above challenges, the management of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) had improved tremendously on the communication equipment across the country. “We have adequate navigation surveillance coverage within the Nigeria airspace. I wouldn’t say we have enough man power but the status is not also too poor.

We keep drawing the attention of the management of NAMA to some of these issues,” he said. He stated that NAMA had about 500 engineers across the airports in the country and still required more hands for effective coverage. Dung said over 150 engineers had been licensed since he came on board three years ago.

Early this year, air traffic controllers warned of the shortage the Nigerian aviation industry is currently experiencing shortage of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs), with not more than 350 ATCs manning the 27 airports, aerodromes and airstrips in the country.

ATCs are personnel responsible for safe and orderly flow of air traffic across the world. With over 100,000 flights taking off and landing worldwide per day, the ATCs are responsible for safe air navigation and prevention of collisions. But stakeholders have decried the challenge of inadequate ATCs manning all the airports in the country.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) manages about 22 airports, while there are other private aerodromes and airstrips requiring the services of ATCs on a daily basis.

According to the executive summary of flight operations of NCAA for June, 2019, domestic airlines operated 5,323 flights, which implies that on the average, there are about 170 to 180 daily domestic flights apart from the international flights.

President, Nigeria Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), Abayomi Agoro, lamented the shortage of ATCs in the system, saying the 350 personnel manning all the airports in the country were too inadequate and below the standard stipulated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Agoro said: “What ICAO stipulated is about 700 ATCs, and as at that time, I don’t think we have up to 27 airports and airfields as we have right now, and some states are still trying to build new airports.

“So, it means that the less than 350 ATCs is inadequate, and we also try as much as possible to tell the government to increase the retirement age of ATCS from 60 to 65 in order to bring a kind of balance.”

Like this: Like Loading...