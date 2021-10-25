Dearth of jute bags threatens N364bn cocoa export

THREAT

Heavy rain has increased the risk of black pod disease in cocoa output

Amid low output and other challenges, shortage of jute bags and delay in packaging may affect Nigeria’s expected N364 billion ($728.8million) earning from 280,000 tonnes of cocoa beans export this year. Nigerian cocoa exporters depend on India and Bangladesh for jute bags.

However, scarcity of the sacks estimated at 3.6 million and valued at $9.5 million has affected shipment of commodities. It was learnt that the demand for cocoa beans is improving in Europe, United States and Asia as economies are recovering from COVID-19 crisis.

Due to high demand, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ondo/Ekiti Command Area Controller, Uche Ngozi, said that the command processed a total of 2,233 containers of cocoa beans for export between January and August, 2021.

The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) had put the current price of cocoa at $2,603 per metric tonne as at October, 2021.

It has also projected that Nigeria would produced 320,000 tonnes in the 2021 cocoa season. However, findings revealed that heavy rain had damaged some of the crop, leading to risk of disease and 12.5 per cent drop in output.

Meanwhile, in Europe, ICCO said that the differential for Ghanaian cocoa averaged $312 per tonne in August 2021, four per cent up, compared to $301 per tonne recorded in July 2021.

It added that a nine per cent increase from $84 to $92 per tonne was recorded for the Nigerian cocoa differential. Also, the differential was firmed by 13 per cent from $171 to $193 per tonne for Ivorian cocoa beans, while Ecuador’s differential was reinforced by nine per cent from $332 to $360 per tonne.

At the United States market, cocoa beans from Ghana recorded a differential of $425 per tonne in August, 2021, against the $374 per tonne a month earlier. On the contrary, an isolated 28 per cent reduction from $219 to $157 per tonne was seen in the differential for Nigeria.

Over the same period, the premium applied to Ivorian cocoa beans rebounded by 15 per cent from $278 to $319 per tonne.

Premiums received for Ecuadorian beans in the U.S. increased by 12 per cent from $140 to $157 per tonne.

However, the President of Cocoa Association of Nigeria (CAN), Mufutau Abolarinwa, explained that late rain would delay the October to February main crop, which could extend further into next year.

He explained that farmers were spraying their trees to prevent insects from destroying the pods, saying that they were worried about flowers on the tree being blown away and heavy rains which has increased the risk of black pod disease.

However, some farmers are expecting that the main crop would be better than the current 2020/21 mid-crop, which typically runs from April or May to September.

Abolarinwa said: “There’s going to be a drop because of the weather. Between May and June, it was dry season. The bean count for the mid-crop was between 270 grammes and 290 grammes.”

The CAN president noted that the local inspectors were working with farmers and exporters on beans quality to boost the grade of Nigeria’s cocoa exports.

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of the Nigeria ExportImport Bank (NEXIM), Mr. Abba Bello, has said that Nigeria was losing $190 billion to the exportation of raw cocoa on yearly basis. He explained that the country supposed to make $200 billion annually if the country had been exporting processed cocoa.

Bello explained in Akure at the Southwest enlightenment and engagement forum for governors and exporters in the zone.

