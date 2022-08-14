Faith

Death better than not hearing from God, says Adeboye

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

…as Peter Obi gets rousing applause, scrutiny at Redemption Camp

 

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has underscored the need for regular communication with God, stating that anything to the contrary is worse than death.

 

Adeboye who spoke Friday night at the 40th Convention and 70th anniversary of the Church with the theme “Perfect Jubilee”, recalled how traumatic it was for him not be spoken to by God years ago, after he felt proud to interpret for a cleric, other than the founder of RCCG, Pa. Josiah Akindayomi, in the early years of RCCG.

 

The former sportsman and lecturer who shared how he bargained with his life for God to restore communing with him, said it pays greatly to always hear clearly from God, adding that jubilee was perfect when it is all encompassing, that is, taking care of the body, soul and spirit, as man is a trinity.

 

At the service attended by Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and his counterpart in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and other dignitaries stated: “Jubilee is not perfect if it takes care of your body and soul but does not take care of your spirit…

 

There is nothing as terrible as having been hearing from God and you do not  hear from him anymore, death is better. “Perfect jubilee means physically you have jubilee, mentally you have jubilee, spiritually you have jubilee…

You may be rich, have no problem in your marriage but may not have jubilee in your soul. “There are people who are healthy, who are rich but they are always afraid because fear is a spirit and fear can torment.

 

To have perfect jubilee is to have all around jubilee. Jubilee is not perfect if it takes care of your body, soul and does not care for your spirit.” Going further he gave tips on how the congregation and other individuals can obtain jubilee which he interpreted as restoration.

 

He advised they be willing to surrender 100 percent to God’s commands and ask God to include them in the jubilee he has declared so as to be free financially, in maritaly, spiritually, physically, mentally, etc. Prior to delivering the sermon, he announced that the Annual Congress in December and the 2023 convention are titled “Double Portion” and “Beyond Expectations” respectively.

 

The cleric who noted that the convention was holding for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, appealed for donations for the building more dormitories as the ones on ground are no longer enough to accommodate the increasing number of worshippers.

 

Also he made known that 67 children, 41 boys and 26 girls including sets of twins have been delivered during the convention, while hinting that should he have had his way, would have gotten 12 biological children, but his spiritual children already made up for that.

 

He said: “I love children because my father in heaven loves them. If I had my way I would have had 12 of them…”

 

In addition, he said next month’s Holy Ghost Service is specifically for the barren, as he revealed requesting 70,000 children as the church’s 70th anniversary gift, but that God promised releasing additional 40,000 children, to mark his (Adeboye’s) 40 years stay on the Redemption Camp.

 

Meanwhile, some observers while reacting to the cheering viral video of Obi’s presence at the programme said it was a strategy to seek votes in the 2023 elections especially from churches with mega population.

 

