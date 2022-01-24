Death of 11-year-old school Boy: Investigation ongoing – Police

The Anambra State Police command have assured of investigation into the death of an 11-year-old school boy, following alleged beating by a female teacher at St.Valerian Catholic School in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ikenga Tochukwu gave the assurance when he was contacted on the telephone about the matter. He said the matter had not been officially reported to his office, but the command would take up the matter for investigation following our Correspondent’s inquest. The PPRO said, “We have not got official report on that yet.

But somebody had called me telling me about the matter. Now that you have reminded me, we shall look into the matter and I will get back to you soonest.”

Izuchukwu David Onwualu, an 11-year-old JSS 1 student at St.Valerian Catholic School in Onitsha, Anambra State, allegedly died after he was manhandled by a female basic science teacher in the school.

According to a source, the school, in an attempt to cover up the matter, gave the boy’s father N200,000 who hurriedly buried the boy. Narrating his ordeal, Dubem Onwualu Christopher, the deceased’s father, said he took his son to the school on a motorcycle on Tuesday morning, only to see him writhing in pain in the evening.

He said, “I left the school to where my wife and I sell carbonated drinks near my house.” Christopher said he was in the market to get food for dinner when his wife called him to inform him that his son was not feeling fine.

On getting home, “My wife was pouring water on him and, at the same time, crying for help,” he said.

Our Correspondent gathered that David’s class mates who briefed his parents, said it was their basic science teacher that maltreated Christopher. The students said the teacher repeatedly hit Izuchukwu with a plastic bottle on his head.

According to them, the teacher was angry because he did not do his assignment. “She was always flogging him when he misbehaves. If he wrote slowly, she flogged him. If he played roughly, she flogged him.

“When she was flogging him, she did not know he would hit his head on the wall. She flogged him, but he was not crying, so she kept flogging him to make sure he cried. During the flogging, he broke free and hit his head on the wall.

”David was rushed to the school clinic, but the attendant was nowhere to be found. Then one student carried him home on his back,” the students narrated David’s father said, “My son was talking like someone who had lost his brain.

Soon, his eyes turned white and very scary. Immediately I took him to a nurse in Apaka, but she could not attend to us.”

