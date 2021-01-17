‘Death of Kanu, Obi double-barrel tragedy for Ndigbo’

The National Vice President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, has paid glowing tributes to the former military governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, and a Second Republican Senator, Chief Onyeabo Obi, who have joined their ancestors.

Ogene, who was the immediate past president of Ohaneze in Anambra State, described their demise as great loss.

He said: “Their death is a great loss. Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu was a strong believer in the Igbo course. Ndigbo have lost a general. We’re only praying God to give us another courageous Igbo leader like him.

He will be remembered for being a great achiever, who turned Lagos and Imo states around when he was military governor. “Senator Onyeabo Obi, on his part, was a well organised Igbo leader, who worked closely with the late Alex Ekwueme. He was a great son of Nnewi, and a focused Igbo leader.”

On his part, former senator representing Anambra Central, Chief Victor Umeh, also described the death of the two statesmen as double-barrel tragedy for Ndigbo. Umeh, also a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), said their wise counsels would be greatly missed. According to him, “Ndigbo have lost two great sons.

Ndubisi Kanu was committed towards the promotion of Igbo course in Nigeria. He played a great role towards the promotion of Igbo affairs in Lagos. Senator Onyeabo Obi was born by a prominent Igbo activist, who led Igbo unions in the sixties.

Onyeabo Obi followed his father’s footsteps all his life. Ndigbo have lost two great sons in Onyeabo Obi and Ndubisi Kalu. We pray God that we may find their replacements.”

In a related development, Chief Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu jr, son of the late Biafra war lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, also said that the “passing unto glory of two prominent elder statesmen of Igbo extraction, Senator Onyeabo Obi and Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, at a time Ndigbo need their wisdom and counsel most is, to say the least, shocking.”

