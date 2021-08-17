Metro & Crime

Death of man, pregnant wife, daughter still a mystery

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)
  • Police: They died from generator fumes lNeighbours: No, there was no generator in the house

 

Fresh facts have emerged over circumstances surrounding the death of a man, his wife, son and friend a night after moving into his new house in the Ikorodu area of Lagos

 

The man identified as Kabiru Adeyemo, said to belong to one of the security agencies, it was learnt built the house within two months.

 

Our correspondent also gathered that the deceased younger brother who was said to have survived the incident, later died, making the total of number of persons that died in the house to be five.

 

However, contrary to claims by the Police and an earlier information, that the victims died from generator fumes, or from gun attacks, a resident of the area who gave his name as Sir K, said, “the deceased and others who died  the house didn’t die of generator fume.”

 

He said: “No generating set was seen in the house and even if they used it, there was no way smoke of the generator could get to the upstairs, I am suspecting it was food poisoning, police should come and show us where the generator was placed in the building

 

It was on Sunday August 8, that I saw him last, when we were discussing about electricity he connected to his house. I was in my office on Monday when I received a phone call about the incident.”

 

The Chairman, Community Development Association (CDA) of Feyishitan Street, Mr. Lekan Obi, said it was an unfortunate incident in their community.

 

Obi said he and other residents just woke up on Monday August 9 to the sad news of the death of the deceased, his wife, daughter, his friend, but his younger brother who was rescued and rushed to the hospital for quick medical treatment, later died.

 

“The crowd was much, but we were able to bring the person who was unconscious out from the upstairs and placed him in the ambulance that rushed him to the hospital, but he later gave up the The man and his wife ghost the following day

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

There won’t be banditry, ethnic violence in Kano – Ganduje

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday declared that his administration will continue to ensure that the ancient commercial city remains the most peaceful state in the country, devoid of insurgency, banditry, ethnic unrest and discrimination. Ganduje, who spoke during a Town Hall meeting/presentations to mark his six-year anniversary as governor, described Kano […]
Metro & Crime

Violence in Kano as 17-year-old boy dies in police custody

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR

Demonstrators yesterday protested the alleged killing of a 17-year-old boy, identified as Saifullahi, in a police station in Kano. Saifullahi of Kofar Mata Quarters was said to have been arrested two days earlier by the police, while he was sleeping in his family house. It was learnt that residents of the community protested that Saifullahi […]
Metro & Crime

Delta bank robbery: Vigilante chair, inspector’s bodies found inside bush

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Death toll in the robbery attack on a first generation bank at Issele-Uku, the headquarters of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State has risen to six with the discovery of bodies of a police inspector and leader of a vigilance group. Bodies of the Chairman of the Anioma Security Watch (ASW), Mr. Sunday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica