Death of man, pregnant wife, daughter still a mystery

Police: They died from generator fumes lNeighbours: No, there was no generator in the house

Fresh facts have emerged over circumstances surrounding the death of a man, his wife, son and friend a night after moving into his new house in the Ikorodu area of Lagos

The man identified as Kabiru Adeyemo, said to belong to one of the security agencies, it was learnt built the house within two months.

Our correspondent also gathered that the deceased younger brother who was said to have survived the incident, later died, making the total of number of persons that died in the house to be five.

However, contrary to claims by the Police and an earlier information, that the victims died from generator fumes, or from gun attacks, a resident of the area who gave his name as Sir K, said, “the deceased and others who died the house didn’t die of generator fume.”

He said: “No generating set was seen in the house and even if they used it, there was no way smoke of the generator could get to the upstairs, I am suspecting it was food poisoning, police should come and show us where the generator was placed in the building

It was on Sunday August 8, that I saw him last, when we were discussing about electricity he connected to his house. I was in my office on Monday when I received a phone call about the incident.”

The Chairman, Community Development Association (CDA) of Feyishitan Street, Mr. Lekan Obi, said it was an unfortunate incident in their community.

Obi said he and other residents just woke up on Monday August 9 to the sad news of the death of the deceased, his wife, daughter, his friend, but his younger brother who was rescued and rushed to the hospital for quick medical treatment, later died.

“The crowd was much, but we were able to bring the person who was unconscious out from the upstairs and placed him in the ambulance that rushed him to the hospital, but he later gave up the The man and his wife ghost the following day

