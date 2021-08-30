News Top Stories

Death of music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, great loss to nation –Kalu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of multi-talented musician and philosopher, Sir Victor Uwaifo as a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria in general.

 

Kalu, while extolling the virtues of the Nigerian guitarist, urged upcoming musicians to embrace the good deeds of the deceased, adding that the late philosopher carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

 

The former governor while commiserating with the government and people of Edo State, admonished the Uwaifo family to sustain the good legacies of their late patriarch. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the popular musician.

 

He said: “The demise of renowned artist, guitarist, music maestro and philosopher, Sir Victor Uwaifo is a big loss to the nation. “He was a music icon who committed his skills and re-sources to the promotion of the entertainment industry and national development.

 

“The late musician was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria. “He won numerous awards locally and internationally for his accomplishments in music, humanity and other facets of life. “The late Uwaifo was successful in all ramifications.

 

“He lived a remarkable and purposeful life dedicated to humanity.”

 

The former governor, while extending his condolences to stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry, prayed to God to give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC: Buni denies altercation with Senate President

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker /Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, has denied any rift between him and the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan. Buni also stated that any presidential ambition now by anyone is disloyalty to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. […]
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News Top Stories

Initiate dialogue immediately, Ndigbo in Germany tells Igbo leaders

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERR

…Condemns attacks on police personnel, infrastructure   I A socio-cultural organisation based in Germany, Ndi-Igbo Germany e.v., has condemned the attacks on security personnel and infrastructures in Igbo land. This is also as the group decried the military operation in the region, the siege and killing of innocent civilians in the South East.   The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica