Death of music icon, Sir Victor Uwaifo, great loss to nation –Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the passing of multi-talented musician and philosopher, Sir Victor Uwaifo as a huge loss to the entertainment industry and Nigeria in general.

Kalu, while extolling the virtues of the Nigerian guitarist, urged upcoming musicians to embrace the good deeds of the deceased, adding that the late philosopher carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry.

The former governor while commiserating with the government and people of Edo State, admonished the Uwaifo family to sustain the good legacies of their late patriarch. In a condolence message, Kalu prayed to God to repose the soul of the popular musician.

He said: “The demise of renowned artist, guitarist, music maestro and philosopher, Sir Victor Uwaifo is a big loss to the nation. “He was a music icon who committed his skills and re-sources to the promotion of the entertainment industry and national development.

“The late musician was popular beyond the shores of Nigeria. “He won numerous awards locally and internationally for his accomplishments in music, humanity and other facets of life. “The late Uwaifo was successful in all ramifications.

“He lived a remarkable and purposeful life dedicated to humanity.”

The former governor, while extending his condolences to stakeholders in the Nigerian entertainment industry, prayed to God to give the deceased’s family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

