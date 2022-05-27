Metro & Crime

Death of OAU Student: I didn’t alter report of late Adegoke, Hotel auditor tells court

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The sixth defendant in the ongoing case of Timothy Adegoke, a postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Kunle Adebayo on Friday denied doctoring the hotel documents.

While being cross examined by the counsel to the seventh defendant, Mr Okon Ita, the defendant, who is the auditor of the hotel, said he was yet to audit the accounts for the week before he was called to take the documents to the police.

He said the seventh defendant, Adedeji Adesola gave him her records for auditing adding that he didn’t take the receipt issued to Adegoke from the documents.

After the cross-examination, the court asked the seventh defendant to enter into the dock for her testimony but her counsel, Ita, urged the court for adjournment saying that he wanted to invite two more witnesses.

To this end, the president judge, Justice Adepele Ojo adjourned the matter till Monday for continuation of hearing.

 

Our Reporters

