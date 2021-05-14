Metro & Crime

Death reports: IBB’s still alive – Aide

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida is alive and healthy contrary to reports of his death in some quarters.
However, a source close to the family, while refuting the report that the Niger-born ex-military leader passed on Thursday after prayers at the Prayer Ground, said some prominent Nigerlites paid him Sallah homage right up until the evening of that day.
As at the time of filing this report on Friday evening, the source said that General Babangida was still receiving guests.
“He is in a good mood. As I am speaking to you now, Baba is very hale and hearty.”
“On Thursday, he received General Abubakar Abdulsalami the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Muhamad Ketso, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Matane and many other personalities in his Uphill Mansion in Minna.
“He wore a brown ‘babariga’, he had lunch with his guests, and they all prayed together.
“In Islam, death is not something we hide. When God says it is time, General Babangida will honour the call, it won’t be a rumour,” he said

