Death rumour: IBB is still alive –Aide

Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is alive and healthy as against rumours of his death in some quarters. A source close to the family while refuting the rumour that the Niger-born ex-Military leader died on Thursday after prayers at the prayer ground, said some prominent Nigerlites paid him Sallah Homage even till evening of same day. As at the time of filing this report on Friday evening, the source said that Babangida was still receiving guests. ‘‘He is in a good mood. As I am speaking to you now, Baba is very hale and hearty,’’ he said. He further stated that: “On Thursday he received General Abubakar Abdulsalami, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Muhamad Ketso, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Matane and many other personalities in his Uphill mansion in Minna. “He wore brown ‘babariga’, he had lunch with his guests, and they all prayed together. “In Islam, death is not something we hide. When God says it is time, Babangida will honour the call, it won’t be a rumor.”
Related Articles
PDP gripped by undemocratic pandemic –Presidency
The Presidency has said that to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been gripped with undemocratic pandemic. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would not resign based on the call by the opposition party to do so. The statement read: “At a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NAFEST 2020: Lalong salutes Runsewe’s innovative measures
Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has commended the courage, doggedness and innovative measures being implemented by the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, towards the hosting of this year’s National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled for Jos, despite COVID- 19 shortcomings. The governor gave […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
No respite for Bayelsa flood victims
It is a period of gloom for some residents of Bayelsa State as the annual flood that occurs in their areas returns. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports that embattled citizens are calling on the government to come to their rescue Flood is a natural disaster which doesn’t only affect Nigeria but is experienced all over […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)