News

Death rumour: IBB is still alive –Aide

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is alive and healthy as against rumours of his death in some quarters. A source close to the family while refuting the rumour that the Niger-born ex-Military leader died on Thursday after prayers at the prayer ground, said some prominent Nigerlites paid him Sallah Homage even till evening of same day. As at the time of filing this report on Friday evening, the source said that Babangida was still receiving guests. ‘‘He is in a good mood. As I am speaking to you now, Baba is very hale and hearty,’’ he said. He further stated that: “On Thursday he received General Abubakar Abdulsalami, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Muhamad Ketso, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Matane and many other personalities in his Uphill mansion in Minna. “He wore brown ‘babariga’, he had lunch with his guests, and they all prayed together. “In Islam, death is not something we hide. When God says it is time, Babangida will honour the call, it won’t be a rumor.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP gripped by undemocratic pandemic –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has said that to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been gripped with undemocratic pandemic. In a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would not resign based on the call by the opposition party to do so. The statement read: “At a […]
News

NAFEST 2020: Lalong salutes Runsewe’s innovative measures

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has commended the courage, doggedness and innovative measures being implemented by the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, towards the hosting of this year’s National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled for Jos, despite COVID- 19 shortcomings. The governor gave […]
News

No respite for Bayelsa flood victims

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE,

It is a period of gloom for some residents of Bayelsa State as the annual flood that occurs in their areas returns. PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, reports that embattled citizens are calling on the government to come to their rescue Flood is a natural disaster which doesn’t only affect Nigeria but is experienced all over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica