Death rumour: IBB is still alive –Aide

Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is alive and healthy as against rumours of his death in some quarters. A source close to the family while refuting the rumour that the Niger-born ex-Military leader died on Thursday after prayers at the prayer ground, said some prominent Nigerlites paid him Sallah Homage even till evening of same day. As at the time of filing this report on Friday evening, the source said that Babangida was still receiving guests. ‘‘He is in a good mood. As I am speaking to you now, Baba is very hale and hearty,’’ he said. He further stated that: “On Thursday he received General Abubakar Abdulsalami, the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Muhamad Ketso, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ahmed Matane and many other personalities in his Uphill mansion in Minna. “He wore brown ‘babariga’, he had lunch with his guests, and they all prayed together. “In Islam, death is not something we hide. When God says it is time, Babangida will honour the call, it won’t be a rumor.”

