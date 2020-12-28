News

Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

Posted on Author Our Reporter Comments Off on Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

The Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), has applauded Governor, Simon Lalong, over the courage to sign into law some bills passed by the House of Assembly, to address acts of criminality in the state.

 

Among the bills assented to, which appealed to the mothers, were anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism.

 

In the face of this, however,  the group said signing the bills into law without adequate funding of security agencies, would render the efforts made in tackling criminal activities in the state fruitless.

 

Consequently,  the Forum, in a statement, Monday, appealed to Governor Lalong to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government by adequately supporting the security agencies in the state to crush all criminals.

 

“We wish to strongly commend the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for taking the bold step by signing into law the state’s anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing, anti-cultism and other related matters bills passed by the Plateau State House of Assembly,” it said.

 

It further noted: “This is the sure way to start in dealing with the menace of kidnapping in some areas of Plateau State.

 

“The death sentence for kidnapping is a welcome step and must be  commended by all. However, we appeal to the governor to massively scale up his support for  security agencies to enable them defeat this monster called kidnapping that is threatening Plateau State at the moment.”

 

According to the Plateau mothers: “Our findings have regrettably shown that our security agencies don’t have sufficient vehicles, telecommunications, gadgets, close circuit cameras to police the forest, drones and even finances to buy fuel to respond to distress calls.

 

“We are therefore, appealing to the father of thr state and peace lover, Governor  Lalong to save the citizens of the state from kidnappers and other criminalities by providing logistics to our security agencies.”

 

The group also said it was elated that the security agencies in the state have restored peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

JAMB shuts down 7 exam centres in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has shut down at least seven examination centres in Bayelsa State for violating the Board’s rules and regulations for examination. With the seven centres shut down, the state now has four examination centres for the conduct of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in the state. The […]
News

MTEF: How interactive session turned to probe

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how the Senate Joint Committee on Finance and National Planning, turned its recent five-day stakeholders interactive session on the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) to an investigative hearing The Senate on Wednesday, August 19, commenced what it tagged as “a five-day stakeholders interactive session on […]
News Top Stories

Reps uncover N156bn uncompleted power projects in TCN

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Chairman, House of Representatives’ Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has revealed that there are projects worth N156 billion that are yet to be completed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN). The chairman made the revelation when he led the committee members to tour some of the uncompleted projects in Kano State yesterday. According […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica