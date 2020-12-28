Death sentence, others: Mothers applaud Lalong

The Forum of Plateau Mothers (FOPLAM), has applauded Governor, Simon Lalong, over the courage to sign into law some bills passed by the House of Assembly, to address acts of criminality in the state.

Among the bills assented to, which appealed to the mothers, were anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism.

In the face of this, however, the group said signing the bills into law without adequate funding of security agencies, would render the efforts made in tackling criminal activities in the state fruitless.

Consequently, the Forum, in a statement, Monday, appealed to Governor Lalong to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government by adequately supporting the security agencies in the state to crush all criminals.

“We wish to strongly commend the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, for taking the bold step by signing into law the state’s anti-kidnapping, anti-land grabbing, anti-cultism and other related matters bills passed by the Plateau State House of Assembly,” it said.

It further noted: “This is the sure way to start in dealing with the menace of kidnapping in some areas of Plateau State.

“The death sentence for kidnapping is a welcome step and must be commended by all. However, we appeal to the governor to massively scale up his support for security agencies to enable them defeat this monster called kidnapping that is threatening Plateau State at the moment.”

According to the Plateau mothers: “Our findings have regrettably shown that our security agencies don’t have sufficient vehicles, telecommunications, gadgets, close circuit cameras to police the forest, drones and even finances to buy fuel to respond to distress calls.

“We are therefore, appealing to the father of thr state and peace lover, Governor Lalong to save the citizens of the state from kidnappers and other criminalities by providing logistics to our security agencies.”

The group also said it was elated that the security agencies in the state have restored peace.

