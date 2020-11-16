Death toll in Benue strange disease hits 20

At least two more deaths have been recorded and many other victims of the strange disease ravaging Epeilo in Otukpa communities, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, have been recorded. This brought to 20, the number of people reported to have died of the disease.

The state government last week announced that 17 people had died from an unknown illness in the community with several others hospitalised at different health centres, including the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

But Chairman of the local government, Prince Samuel Onuh, said at the weekend that two more deaths were recorded while others were rushed to hospitals as a mysterious disease continued to ravage the community.

Onuh said he had set up a committee to unravel the mystery behind the havoc caused by the disease in the community.

He said: “The council has agreed to set up a seven-man committee to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths in the area, with a view to remedying the unfortunate incident.” He reiterated the commitment of his administration to safeguard the lives and property of his people, urging the committee to carry out a thorough job and assuring them of his support.

The committee had Hon. Benjamin Ebije, vice-chairman of the local government as its chairman.

Other members of the committee include Hon. Clement Anyebe Imani, Secretary of the local council, Hon. Mrs. Iwodi Grace, Supervisor for Health, Mr Joseph Obute, Deputy Head of Health, Hon. Patrick Onyeke Ejeh, Chairman, Legislative Council Committee on Health, Hon. Julius Ali Bam Bam, Senior Special Assistant to the council, Chairman on Legislative Matters and Hon. James Obonyilo, would serve as secretary.

He solicited prayers from the public for the people of Epeilo community in this period of their tribulation.

Like this: Like Loading...