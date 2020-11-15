Death toll in Benue strange disease hits 20

AT least two more deaths have been recorded and many other victims of the strange disease ravaging Epeilo in Otukpa communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

This has brought to 20, the number of people reported to have died of the disease.

The state government last week announced that over 17 persons had died from an unknown illness in the community with several others hospitalalized at different hospitals including the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH), Makurdi.

But Chairman of the local government, Hon. Prince Samuel Onuh said at the weekend that two more deaths were recorded while others were rushed to hospitals as the mysterious death continues to ravage the community.

Prince Onuh said he has set up a committee to unravel the mystery behind the havoc caused by the disease in the community.

He said: “The council has agreed to set up a seven-man committee, to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths in the area, with a view to remedying the unfortunate incident.”

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to safeguard the lives of his people and their properties, urging the committee to carry out a thorough job and assuring them of his full support.

Like this: Like Loading...