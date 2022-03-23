Death toll in Kaduna attacks rises to 37

The death toll in Sunday’s attacks in Kaura Local Government Area and the violent protest in Kafanchan has risen to 37.

Security agencies discovered three more corpses on Wednesday.

The development came as some hoodlums were reported to have attacked and burnt two herders’ settlements in Zauru and Kurdan in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area.

A statement by Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan identified the three victims as Ibrahim Isiyaku (Danasabe), Mallam Ibrahim Rilwanu and Mallam Lawali Zubairu.

He said Zangon- Kataf Local Government Chairman, Mr. Francis Sani Zimbo, is holding an emergency security meeting with traditional and community leaders of Kurdan and Zaurun to avert reprisal attacks.

According to him: “Security agencies have reported that they have discovered three corpses of some citizens killed by a mob on Monday in two locations in both Kaura and Jema’a LGAs.

“The corpse picked around Kagoro Roundabout has been identified as the remains of one Ibrahim Isiyaku (Danasabe) of No 143, Bauchi Street, Kafanchan.

“Two other corpses recovered at a location named ‘Binzom’ behind the Kafanchan campus of Kaduna State University (KASU) have also been identified as the remains of Mallam Ibrahim Rilwanu and Mallam Lawali Zubairu, both of No.5 Emir Road of Kafanchan.

“This brings the total reported death toll from Sunday’s attacks and the ensuing violence to 37.

“In a connected incident on Monday, the Fountain of Life Baptist Church, Kafanchan was attacked and its glass windows shattered.

“Furthermore on Monday, a bus belonging to the Baptist School of Health Technology, Kafanchan was attacked and vandalized. The driver of the bus, one Mr Bamaiyi, sustained cutlass injuries and is receiving treatment in a clinic.

“In another development, security agencies have reported that some hoodlums attacked and burnt down two herders’ settlements in Zauru and Kurdan in Zangon Kataf LGA.

“As of the time of this report, the Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government, Mr. Francis Sani Zimbo is holding an emergency security meeting with traditional and community leaders of Kurdan and Zauru over the incident.”

