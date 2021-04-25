Metro & Crime

Death toll in Nasarawa communties’ attack rises 10

The death toll in the attack on Ajimaka and adjoining villages by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Doma Local Goverernment Area of Nasarawa State, has risen to 10.

 

An eyewitness said the body of a young man killed by the attackers was recovered along the Ajimaka Yogbo road Sunday, to give the latest figure.

 

Meanwhile, residents in the areas including Gboigyo and other villages around Ankoma, Gidan Rai and Agwan Yara, have fled their homes following fear of attack by the AK-47 wielding gunmen, hiding in the bush around the area.

 

A fleeing resident of Gboigyo, who simple gave his name as ‘Terseer’, told our Correspondent via telephone that: “We ran out from the village last night because of the heavy presence of herdsmen with their cattle around our village.

 

“Now we don’t know what will happen to our houses and our crops on our farms. I am appealing to goverernment to come to our aid.”

 

Meanwhile, the police in Nasarawa State said it has commenced investigation into the attacks on Ajimaka and other villages in Doma district of Doma Local Area of the state.

