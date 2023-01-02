arewa consultative forum acf
…death’ll affect ‘Project Nigeria’, ACF mourns

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the demise of Prof George Obiozor, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with sadness, saying that he died when his wealth of experience was most needed.

 

ACF in a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday and signed by Chief Audu Ogbeh, the National Chairman of the Forum, said late Obiozor’s departure at a time that various groups across the country are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the ‘project Nigeria’.

 

Part of the statement said: “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), received with shock of the demise of Professor Obiozor George Achulike, the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which was announced by His Excellency, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma.”

 

ACF said his demise was indeed a great loss especially at this time when his exemplary leadership is in great need. The Forum also said: “The late Professor George Obiozor made a mark in diplomacy and scholarship.

 

Having served in the United Nation, and being part of the think-tank of the Obasanjo administration, his domestic and global roles no doubt placed him in a position to lead the “Igbo main socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

 

Departing at this moment when various groups and tendencies are reaching out to one another for national cohesion will no doubt impact on the project Nigeria. “The late Professor Obiozor was a reconciliator, a person of depth and a strategist.

 

He was the Ugwumba I, of Orlu, and a recipient of the Grantee Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, and Alice Stetten Fellowship of Columbia University School International Affairs amongst others. “He will be greatly missed. The leadership and the entire membership of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), join millions of mourners of the late professor.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

