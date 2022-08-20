Arts & Entertainments

Deb China announces EP project

Following a successful dancing career, Deb China, is making a steady inroad into the music terrain as she announced her first EP in commemoration of her birthday next February. The Imo State-born dancer and singer took many of her fans by surprise earlier this year when she dropped a song titled; ‘Maradona’, a move many never thought she could accomplish, having been recognised as an accomplished dancer over the years.

Talks were still on as to whether her release of the said song was just a fluke, but few weeks after, the c u r v y and light-skinned diva released another single to the delight of her teaming listeners and fans. A mid-tempo song she titled; ‘High Me’ and which has since travelled as far as the United Kingdom while debuting on radio chart shows in Europe.

The new EP, according to the ‘Maradona’ crooner born Deborah Nkemjika, promises to serve every interest; from dancehall to RnB, amapiano, and other genres in the five-track EP. Deb China, loved for not just her dance and music skills, is also being admired for what is seen as ‘bodily endowment’. She was spotted recently in Lagos with some top industry captains as speculations are rife she just might be up to some of the strong collaborative projects in the industry. Prior to the release of the forthcoming EP, she has promised to deliver two singles within the remaining part of the year.

 

