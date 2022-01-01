News

Deba Uwadiae drops Imela on New Year day

Posted on Author Deba Uwadiae drops Imela on Comment(0)

This is pleasant news for lovers of good music in this festive season. Columbus, Ohio-based Nigerian journalist and singer, Deba Uwadiae, is set to release his third singles, Imela (Thanks) with an accompanying video today. This is coming after the release of an album, Hallelujah Amen and two singles, Ojomiloju and Mogberi. According to the reporter cum musician, “It is a season of thanksgiving and appreciation, so I am releasing a new single, Imela for the purpose of thanking God for seeing us through this eventful year.” A sneak peek into the song, Imela (Thanks) reveals that it is rendered in one of Nigerian languages, combined with English and delivered in high tempo and fast pop. Its highly rhythmic tune is couched in heavy percussion and pulsating piano riff, with a danceable call and response that flows sequentially. “I look forward to a kind of Imela Challenge where one can dance to the music with the energy of King David glorifying the creator for sustenance and rescue,” Uwadiae said. The Imela single can be accessed on all digital platforms including Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tik Tok, Media Net and YouTube Music and YouTube video. Aside being a musician, Uwadiae is also the publisher of the New Americans magazine and author of Coming to America: Early Life in America and Citizenship. He oversees activities at the New American Community Information Centre in Columbus, Ohio

 

This is pleasant news for lovers of good music in this festive season. Columbus, Ohio-based Nigerian journalist and singer, Deba Uwadiae, is set to release his third singles, Imela (Thanks) with an accompanying video today. This is coming after the release of an album, Hallelujah Amen and two singles, Ojomiloju and Mogberi. According to the reporter cum musician, “It is a season of thanksgiving and appreciation, so I am releasing a new single, Imela for the purpose of thanking God for seeing us through this eventful year.” A sneak peek into the song, Imela (Thanks) reveals that it is rendered in one of Nigerian languages, combined with English and delivered in high tempo and fast pop. Its highly rhythmic tune is couched in heavy percussion and pulsating piano riff, with a danceable call and response that flows sequentially. “I look forward to a kind of Imela Challenge where one can dance to the music with the energy of King DavidDeba Uwadiae
drops Imela on glorifying the creator for sustenance and rescue,” Uwadiae said. The Imela single can be accessed on all digital platforms including Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tik Tok, Media Net and YouTube Music and YouTube video. Aside being a musician, Uwadiae is also the publisher of the New Americans magazine and author of Coming to America: Early Life in America and Citizenship. He oversees activities at the New American Community Information Centre in Columbus, Ohio

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

It’s time to shun partisanship to fight insecurity –Makinde

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, called on leaders across the country to shun partisanship and come together to collectively fight against insecurity in Nigeria.   The Governor, in a statement signed and made available to Sunday Telegraph by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, also commended Governor Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum for his […]
News

CSOs to NASS: Electoral reform passage’ll end bloody elections

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, have appealed to members of the National Assembly to pass the new Electoral Act into law before the end of 2020, stressing that the move will end electoral violence in the country.   The CSOs, including Project Lead, Centre for Liberty and Society for Promotion of […]
News

NPHCDA: 325, 514 persons receive first AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine jab

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Recent statistics released by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has shown that 215, 277 people as at 25th March, 2021, have so far received the first doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine. The figure of vaccines so far administered as posted on the agency’s official Twitter handle, however, revealed that no vaccination […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica