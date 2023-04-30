Debanke Reveals Why She Is Attracted To Men On ‘Palm Slippers’

Nollywood actress, Adebanke Adeyeye, simply known as Debanke, has revealed the qualities she looks out for in a man.

The thespian who is a graduate of Mass Communication disclosed this during a recent interview with potpourri.

According to her, she loves men who are smart, hard-working and also wear palm slippers so she can see how clean their feet are.

Speaking on the programme, she claimed that these are the qualities that attract her to the opposite sex.

She said, “I like smart and hard-working guys, nice cologne and I like guys on palm slippers so I can see the feet if they are clean or not.

“Being beautiful and sexy is good and both qualities can get you places. But for me, I’m attracted to intelligent people, not their beauty or their sexiness.”

Explaining further, the Ondo State-born actress shared an experience that almost discouraged her from acting, adding that there is so much dishonesty in the movie industry.

“I have always known that I would be an entertainer right from my primary school days because I was always engaged in social life and many people complimented me and advised my mom to support me to go into acting.

“But an unsavoury experience at the beginning almost got me discouraged. When I wrote a story and gave it to a marketer to help me produce it, he went ahead to produce my story for another person.

“I cried the day I heardhe wass shooting it and the day the movie came out. But life goes as my dream is bigger than that,” she said.