Body & Soul

Debo Collins excited as wife, Toyin adds another year

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Anyone who is conversant with handsome socialite, Honorable Debo Collins and his high flying socialite wife, Toyin, will readily attest to the fact that the kind of love that exists between this couple is one that readily passes for a model to mould after.

 

While United States of America returnee, Collins, a notable politician is also flourishing businessman with interest in hospitality and more, Toyin, CEO of a long-standing and well known Spa, Freshlook, is very popular among the high and mighty and well connected.

 

Although, tales of how Toyin was married to another popular socialite, Tayo Alakiu, for two decades before separating without a child is still fresh in the memory of many but her involvement with Debo in the past few years has confirmed the two are actually meant to be. It is great that the union is blessed with a beautiful daughter.

 

Also, Toyin couldn’t have asked for better man as Debo does not pretend about the fact that light skinned adorable Toyin rules his world. Apple of Debo’s eye, Toyin, days ago added another years and Celeb Lounge can tell her man was literally enveloped by excitement as the birthday anniversary presented another opportunity for him to express undying love for the birthday girl.

 

The cute power dresser, Debo could not contain his joy that he also took to his social media page to celebrate the love of his life.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Falsies diamond artificial eyelashes cost N575,000

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Gold and Diamond Falsies were introduced to the world in 2011 by Kre At Beauty.   They were designed by Taylor Chang Babaian and they became the most expensive false eyelashes in the world.   The “diamond lashes” have 0.2 karat diamonds that were hand-set on 18K gold strips and the “gold lashes” have […]
Body & Soul

Orgasmville

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

There was nothing else Aunty prophetess could have done. She had to inform Debola’s mother. When she came and was made to understand what was happening to her daughter, she wailed uncontrollably. Debola needed someone to stay with her in the hospital.   Aunty Prophetess would have gladly stayed with her but she needed to […]
Body & Soul

When fowl fouls the air

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

  A dele ignored the text messages. They would wait. Her mind raced to the happenings of the previous day and she sighed. Jay! It was drizzling. She wondered how bad the streets would be today. Not much was done yesterday in the office because of the flood. As she engaged the gear, her phone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: