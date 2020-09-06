Debo Collins excited as wife, Toyin adds another year

Anyone who is conversant with handsome socialite, Honorable Debo Collins and his high flying socialite wife, Toyin, will readily attest to the fact that the kind of love that exists between this couple is one that readily passes for a model to mould after.

While United States of America returnee, Collins, a notable politician is also flourishing businessman with interest in hospitality and more, Toyin, CEO of a long-standing and well known Spa, Freshlook, is very popular among the high and mighty and well connected.

Although, tales of how Toyin was married to another popular socialite, Tayo Alakiu, for two decades before separating without a child is still fresh in the memory of many but her involvement with Debo in the past few years has confirmed the two are actually meant to be. It is great that the union is blessed with a beautiful daughter.

Also, Toyin couldn’t have asked for better man as Debo does not pretend about the fact that light skinned adorable Toyin rules his world. Apple of Debo’s eye, Toyin, days ago added another years and Celeb Lounge can tell her man was literally enveloped by excitement as the birthday anniversary presented another opportunity for him to express undying love for the birthday girl.

The cute power dresser, Debo could not contain his joy that he also took to his social media page to celebrate the love of his life.

