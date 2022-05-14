Deborah: Atiku betrayed his ugly weakness – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has berated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for what they described as a ‘level of insensitivity not fitting for a president.’ It added that Atiku betrayed an ugly weakness now that Nigerians were unanimous in the search for a competent Commander- in-Chief. Speaking in an exclusive chat with our correspondent, the Youth Leader of the organisation, Jones Onwuasoanya, regretted that the victim, Deborah Yaku-bu, was another youth, who may have voted Abubakar Atiku in the next election, if she lived.

He said: “The former Vice-President has cleared all doubts about his desperation for power and his proclivity to religious fundamentalism, even though he might have made strenuous attempts over the years to hide his bigotry. “His action sends dangerous signals about the kind of President he would be, if Nigerians make the mistake of electing him as our Commander-in-Chief. “He has shown that the blood of innocent people, no matter where they come from, does not matter to him. “He has shown that he can shield lawbreakers and murderers in order to protect and preserve his political interest.

Atiku has betrayed a most disgusting weakness, especially at a time when Nigerians are looking for a Commander-in-Chief that can take the war to terror-ists. “For him, political correctness is more important than national correctness, and this is dangerous.”

He added however that a President of the South- East extraction, can at this time, heal our nation of such bigotry and build a Nigeria, where every section and religion can co-habit harmoniously. Recall that a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, identified as Deborah Yakubu, was mobbed and lynched to death by her classmates for alleged blasphemy against the Prophet. The brutal killing of the young girl had raised a lot of uproar around the country, with many condemning the manner in which the student was hacked to death. Atiku was alleged to have condemned the killing in a tweet only to delete it after the fanatics threatened to withdraw their votes for him in the coming presidential election.

