Deborah: Atiku under fire over Twitter comment deletion

Nigerians have condemned strongly, the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for deleting his comment on the barbaric murder of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel.

 

 

Atiku had condemned the act but deleted it almost immediately following threat by some Muslims to vote against him in the forthcoming election.

 

He was later to say that the tweet did not have his permission. Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, on his Twitter handle, @realFFK, said: “The refusal to condemn the killing of Deborah and the withdrawal of an earlier condemnation is worse than the killing itself.

 

“By this @Atiku has murdered Deborah all over again and pissed on her grave. He has also encouraged other sociopaths to come out and commit murder with impunity.”

 

Another Twitter user @ icee_queeen, said in reply, “RIP Deborah. Nigeria failed you.” Bilaad Realty (Adeiza) on @AdeizaofBilaad, So true………@atiku has lost my vote for sure.” Henry Shield @henryshield said: “We are not one nation. We are patching this union because of oil.”

 

