News

Deborah: Call for cancellation of NBA conference ludicrous –Ubani

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Monday Ubani has advised those calling for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto, to be circumspect.

 

Some lawyers took to social media to call for the cancellation of the conference in protest over the unwarranted killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was accused of blasphemy.

 

But Ubani who condemned “the barbaric act,” said it was  wrong to call for a boycott of the conference when the state government that is hosting it is not complicit in the crime “unless there is evidence to the contrary.”

 

He stated that he was in touch with the NBA President Mr Olumide Akpata, adding, “if there is any need to take a drastic decision about the conference in Sokoto we will ensure prompt communication to the constituency. “I have sent a text (message) to the governor and the AG (Attorney-General of Sokoto), requesting for a statement that our safety is guaranteed.”

 

The NBA-SPIDEL Chairman described those who killed Miss Samuel as “law breakers,” stating that the action was “not authorised or approved by the state government to our knowledge. In fact the state government has issued a statement condemning the act and requested that the crime perpetrators be brought to book.

 

“Arrest of two persons have been made and we await the outcome of the process. Gentlemen let us all be circumspect over the sad Sokoto incident. “The barbaric Killing is condemnable as no individual has any right, under our  present jurisprudence, to take life except in accordance with due process.

 

“Assuming but not conceding that the said lady has committed a written and known crime, the state alone has the requisite power to prosecute and punish the alleged crime. Extra judicial killing is not allowed by our laws.

 

“Having said that, it will be preposterous for someone who is a lawyer to be suggesting that we should cancel our conference that is billed to take place in Sokoto because of the acts of law breakers in the state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

DIPLOMATIC SOLDERING: Garlands of merit for retired service chiefs

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With the nomination of the immediate past service chiefs as non career Ambassardors by president Mohammadu Buhari,critics of retired General Tuku Buratai and his colleagues now have the sails removed from their ships. The appointments have clearly put paid to insinuations of impending trial by International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity,; […]
News Top Stories

Reps poised for wholesale reform of Customs operations, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has said the House is determined to implement a wholesale reform of customs and excise operations.   Gbajabiamila said this while declaring open a oneday public hearing on the Nigeria Customs Service (establishment) Bill 2021 organised by the House Committee on Customs and Excise chaired by […]
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Russian delegation in Belarus for Ukraine talks

Posted on Author Reporter

…as street fighting breaks out in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv The Kremlin says a Russian delegation has arrived in the Belarusian city of Homel for talks with Ukrainian officials. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, reports The Associated Press. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the delegation includes military officials and diplomats. “The Russian […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica