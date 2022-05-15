Deborah: Call for cancellation of NBA conference ludicrous –Ubani

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Monday Ubani has advised those calling for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto, to be circumspect.

Some lawyers took to social media to call for the cancellation of the conference in protest over the unwarranted killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was accused of blasphemy.

But Ubani who condemned “the barbaric act,” said it was wrong to call for a boycott of the conference when the state government that is hosting it is not complicit in the crime “unless there is evidence to the contrary.”

He stated that he was in touch with the NBA President Mr Olumide Akpata, adding, “if there is any need to take a drastic decision about the conference in Sokoto we will ensure prompt communication to the constituency. “I have sent a text (message) to the governor and the AG (Attorney-General of Sokoto), requesting for a statement that our safety is guaranteed.”

The NBA-SPIDEL Chairman described those who killed Miss Samuel as “law breakers,” stating that the action was “not authorised or approved by the state government to our knowledge. In fact the state government has issued a statement condemning the act and requested that the crime perpetrators be brought to book.

“Arrest of two persons have been made and we await the outcome of the process. Gentlemen let us all be circumspect over the sad Sokoto incident. “The barbaric Killing is condemnable as no individual has any right, under our present jurisprudence, to take life except in accordance with due process.

“Assuming but not conceding that the said lady has committed a written and known crime, the state alone has the requisite power to prosecute and punish the alleged crime. Extra judicial killing is not allowed by our laws.

“Having said that, it will be preposterous for someone who is a lawyer to be suggesting that we should cancel our conference that is billed to take place in Sokoto because of the acts of law breakers in the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...