Deborah: Call for cancellation of NBA conference ludicrous – Ubani

Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBA-SPIDEL) Dr. Monday Ubani has advised those calling for the cancellation of the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto, to be circumspect.

Some lawyers took to social media to call for the cancellation of the conference in protest over the unwarranted killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, who was accused of blasphemy.

But Ubani, who condemned “the barbaric act,” said it was wrong to call for a boycott of the conference when the state government that is hosting it is not complicit in the crime “unless there is evidence to the contrary.”

He stated that he was in touch with the NBA President Mr Olumide Akpata, adding: “if there is any need to take a drastic decision about the conference in Sokoto we will ensure prompt communication to the constituency.

“I have sent a text (message) to the governor and the AG (Attorney-General of Sokoto), and requesting for a statement that our safety is guaranteed.”

