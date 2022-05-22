Deborah: CAN directs churches to hold planned protest in their premises

In a bid to avert the alleged plan by Muslim to cause chaos during the scheduled mass peaceful protest against the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed churches to carryout the protest within their church premises. A letter to Church leaders which was signed by CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and sighted by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, asked churches to ensure the protest in their individual churches were captured and shared widely on main stream media and the various social media platforms for the world to see. He said: “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us. “In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain. “Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise. “In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use social media for the entire world to see. May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.”
