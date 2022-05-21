News

Deborah: CAN directs churches to hold planned protests on their premises

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

In a bid to avert the alleged plan by Muslims to cause chaos during the scheduled mass peaceful protest against the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed churches to carryout the protest within their church premises.

A letter to church leaders, which was signed by CAN president, Rev. Samson Ayokunle and sighted by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, asked churches to ensure the protest in their individual churches were captured and shared widely on main stream media and the various social media platforms for the world to see.

He said: “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22. Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us.

“In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat. However, where it is unsafe to do the protest in the premises of your church or CAN Secretariat, you may carry the placards inside your church and pray for justice for Deborah Samuel who was wickedly and extra judicially slain.

“Pray as well for a change of heart for the wicked who find it convenient for them to kill their fellow human beings under religious guise.

“In all, let the television cover your in-house protest and equally use the social media for the entire world to see. May the Lord be with us all, His Church in Nigeria and our nation who is in birth pains.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Danbatta: Media’ll remain NCC’s strategic partners

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has declared that the mass media, whether print, broadcast, online or other specialised genres, will remain central and strategic stakeholders to the Commission’s commitment to delivering on its regulatory mandates as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria’s daily toll drops below 500

Posted on Author Reporter

  For the first time in close to one week, Nigeria’s daily toll of COVID-19 infections dropped below 500. The past week has seen the country confirm a record number of new cases in one day with the figure rising to as high as 745 on Thursday, making it the country’s highest daily toll ever. […]
News

Babalola advocates upward review of retirement age for judges beyond 70

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Legal luminary and Founder of Afe Babalola University ABUAD in Ado-Ekiti, Chief Afe Babalola, (SAN) has called on stakeholders in the judiciary to make timely appropriate review in the nation’s judicial system without further delay. The Director, Corporate Information of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Mr Tunde Olofintila who disclosed this in a statement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica