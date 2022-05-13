News

Deborah: Comedian Mr Macaroni slams Atiku over deleted tweet

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as ‘Mr Macaroni’, has slammed a presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, for deleting tweet condemning the lynching of Deborah Samuel.

Samuel was a Christian 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, who was killed for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad on Thursday.

Atiku, who is running for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had taken to Twitter to condemn the mob action.

Atiku tweeted: “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

However, Atiku later deleted the tweet amid the threats from Northerners who stated that they won’t vote for him if he became the PDP’s candidate.

But condemning the act, Mr Macaroni said: “Atiku deleting the tweet condemning the gruesome murder of Deborah shows what we have been preaching this whole election season.

“Politicians don’t care for the people. They only play to the gallery when seeking for our votes. The people must see beyond these gimmicks.”

 

