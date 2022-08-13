Deborah Gold talks strength with debut single Mister

Fast rising Nigerian Afro pop and R&B artiste, Ojugbana Deborah Gold Ndidi, with the stage name Deborah Gold, is set for the official release and unveiling of her debut single titled; Mister. Deborah Gold sojourn into music started at a tender age when she was a member of little girls’ musical group at the age of 11 where she grew interest in music. However, at age 14, she started putting lyrics together and writing her own personal songs.

Inspired by acts like Madonna, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, after her studies at the North American University, Houdegbe, she made the decision to pursue her career in music. Professionally, Deborah Gold started recording at age 21 as she is now set to make her impact in the entertainment industry and bless the world with her beautiful vocals.

Speaking on the debut song, she disclosed that the song talks about love, heartache, affection and loyalty. Also, it is about strength, self knowledge, and it embodies a strong sense of self confidence. Managed by Kbee Promo World, Deborah Gold is, however, set to make an impact via her vocal prowess

