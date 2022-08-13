Arts & Entertainments

Deborah Gold talks strength with debut single Mister

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Fast rising Nigerian Afro pop and R&B artiste, Ojugbana Deborah Gold Ndidi, with the stage name Deborah Gold, is set for the official release and unveiling of her debut single titled; Mister. Deborah Gold sojourn into music started at a tender age when she was a member of little girls’ musical group at the age of 11 where she grew interest in music. However, at age 14, she started putting lyrics together and writing her own personal songs.

Inspired by acts like Madonna, Toni Braxton, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, after her studies at the North American University, Houdegbe, she made the decision to pursue her career in music. Professionally, Deborah Gold started recording at age 21 as she is now set to make her impact in the entertainment industry and bless the world with her beautiful vocals.

Speaking on the debut song, she disclosed that the song talks about love, heartache, affection and loyalty. Also, it is about strength, self knowledge, and it embodies a strong sense of self confidence. Managed by Kbee Promo World, Deborah Gold is, however, set to make an impact via her vocal prowess

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why I do giveaways on social media – Ipadeola Abiodun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Accountant and Blogger, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi has stated his reasons for engaging in giveaways on social media. Abiodun in a recent post on his Instagram page,  @swag_omoluabi, stated that, he has been doing giveaways to his fans in the last five years. “What we do is to encourage our fans, who have believed in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Money laundering: Hushpuppi risks 20 years’ imprisonment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Hushpuppi, the embattled Nigerian socialite, has agreed to plead guilty to the money laundering charge against him. Known for his luxury lifestyle, he was arrested in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in June 2020 alongside 11 of his associates, over allegations bordering on hacking, impersonation, scamming, banking fraud, and identity theft.   His extradition to […]
Arts & Entertainments

Why I love slow, classy jazz – Thin Tall Tony

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Celebrated dancer, actor, choreographer, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Anthony Edet Offiong, popularly known as Thin Tall Tony, talks about his upcoming dance festival, his career, growing up in Ajegunle, Nollywood, the ongoing Big Brother Naija Level-up edition and other issues in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. Excerpt You seem to have to have taken […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica