Deborah: Govt’s failure in tackling security raising terrorists, bandits – CAN

…demands justice for gruesome murder

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the failure of the federal government in effectively handle issues of security breakdown in the country, was giving birth to terrorists and bandits, who were turning the country into their killing field.

CAN made the outcry on Thursday in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in reaction to the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, a Christian and 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by some of her fellow students on alleged blasphemy. Condemning Deborah’s murder, CAN called on security agencies and the government of Sokoto State, to ensure perpetrators of the dastardly act were swiftly brought to book. He said: “Killing for any God in the name of blasphemy is ungodly, satanic, foolish, reprehensible and totally unacceptable. This is not a Stone Age and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. Nigeria remains a non-religious State where no religion is supreme to the other.

‘‘The unlawful and dastardly action of the perpetrators must not only be condemned by all right thinking people but the security operatives must fish them out, prosecute them as it is expected of them. “It is the failure of the security agencies and the government to rise up to such criminalities in the past that gave birth to terrorists and bandits. And as long as the State fails to bring these beasts and criminals amidst us to book, so also the society will continue to be their killing fields. “We acknowledge and commend the restraint of the Christian students of the College who refused to embrace self-help and reprisal attacks on those who murdered their colleague.

It is our prayers that those vampires in religious garments will not push the country to a religious war. “This is why both the government and the security agencies must stop treating them with kid gloves. Enough is enough.’’ CAN commiserated with the family of Deborah and other bereaved. Acknowledging and commending the swift reaction of His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, who not only condemned the criminal and religious intolerant action but called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice, CAN stated that its expectation is to see that the state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would ensure Deborah’s gruesome murder by some religious extremist was not swept under the carpet, as it was before.

