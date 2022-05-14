Metro & Crime

Deborah: Injuries reported as protesting Sokoto youths clash with police  

A number of injuries have been reported after security personnel clashed with some Muslim youths in Sokoto State on Saturday morning who had massed on the streets in their numbers to protest against those accusing them of resorting to self-help and jungle justice over the killing of a female student for alleged blasphemy.

The youths also called on the State Government as well as security agencies to as a matter of urgency release those arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel on Thursday morning.

Our correspondent, who came across the youths procession along Maiduguri road, saw the protesters armed with placards with different inscriptions while they were shouting “Allahu Akbar” translated in English as ‘God is great’.

It was learnt that the protest started at the roundabout of Zabira mall and they marched through Gao-nama onwards flyover within the state metropolis.

The clash was said to have occurred around the Sultan’s Palace as security operatives dispersed the crowd.

 

 

