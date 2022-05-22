Deborah: It won’t happen again – Tambuwal

Okey Maduforo, Awka

Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal Sunday lamented the killing of Miss Deborah Emmanuel in his state promising that it would not happen again.

Tambuwal, who was in Anambra State to woe the delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Presidential primary election of the party, said that the incident does not reflect the true nature of Sokoto people contending that Sokoto people are peace loving.

“The incident about the killing of Deborah Emmanuel is very very unfortunate and this does not reflect the true nature of Sokoto people.

“We are peace loving and law abiding people and our administration in Sokoto State do not discriminate and we do not want to know where you come from.

“We have an education scheme that pays school fees for children in public schools in primary and post primary schools in the state and we do not care if you are from Anambra Abia or Rivers state.

“We give everyone equal and fair treatment and we also have a health scheme that ensures free and quality health delivery policy and it is not for only Sokoto people alone but people from any part of the country.

“We also have a loan scheme for people who are into agriculture to the tune of N4 billion and 20 percent of that loan is set aside for people who are not from Sokoto State,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...