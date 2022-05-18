Deborah: NBA cancels conference over Sokoto violence

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has cancelled its Section on Public Interest and Development Law (NBASPIDEL) conference scheduled to hold in Sokoto. The body based the cancellation on the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by some of her schoolmates over alleged blasphemy. She was beaten and stoned before she was set ablaze by the mob. On Saturday, some youths staged a street protest against the arrest of the suspects linked to Deborah’s killing. The protesters reportedly attacked some churches in the Sokoto metropolis and looted shops belonging to Christians. The NBA told the Sokoto State Government to bring the perpetrators of the dastard act to book by filing an appropriate charge against them. The National President, Olumide Akpata in a statement on Tuesday condemned the gruesome murder of Deborah. According to him, the conference was cancelled because the safety of participants cannot be guaranteed. Akpata said: “The NBA is saddened by these developments and unequivocally condemns extrajudicial killings in any part of the country as reprehensible, barbaric and unacceptable. Our security agencies must do more to stem these ugly developments, and ensure that the perpetrators of these heinous acts, wherever or whoever they may be, are made to face the full wrath of the law. “The government should immediately commence the prosecution of all suspects involved in these brutal and arbitrary killings in order to send a strong signal that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Nigeria. “The NBA also believes that the prompt and effective prosecution of the alleged killers will instil confidence in the citizens, promote accountability, and signpost the government’s commitment to the rule of law. “With particular reference to the murder of Deborah and related developments in Sokoto, we note that some arrests have been made by the police and that the suspects are now being prosecuted. We are, however, worried by the yet-to-beconfirmed reports reaching us that the suspects have been charged with a mere breach of public peace in an episode that cut short Deborah’s life in her prime. “The NBA is strongly opposed to a banalisation of the situation, and if these reports are true, then we call on the Sokoto State Government to immediately rethink its prosecution strategy and file charges that truly reflect the gravity of the situation. “While the expectation of Nigerians and the international community is that the culprits should be brought to justice speedily for the appropriate offences, the demand for the release of the suspects by some protesting youths coupled with assault on innocent citizens, burning of worship centres and destruction of property has added an entirely new and worrisome dimension to the unfortunate incident.” He added: “The NBA is deeply worried not just by the chilling news of the murder of Deborah, but also by the sudden and sad turn of events and the deteriorating security situation in Sokoto State. As such, having critically reviewed the current security condition in Sokoto, it has become apparent that we cannot guarantee the safety of our guest speakers, delegates and other stakeholders that have committed to attend the NBA-SPIDEL’s conference was designed to put the state in the global spotlight for the duration of the conference and beyond. “Accordingly, the Executive Committee of NBASPIDEL came to the painful decision to request, and I have approved, that the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference be postponed not only for the safety of our conferees and guests, but as a mark of respect for the memory of the slain Miss Deborah Yakubu

