News Top Stories

Deborah Samuel: Tambuwal lifts curfew, bans processions

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday lifted the curfew imposed on the state capital just as he banned all forms of processions in the state. Recall that the curfew was imposed on Saturday due to protests by youths calling for the release of the suspected killers of Deborah Samuel, a Christian student of Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE), murdered over alleged blasphemy. Tambuwal in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Isah Galadanci, banned all forms of processions in the State until further notice.

The statement reads in part: “Acting on enabling powers under Section 176 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sections 1, 2 and 4 of the Public Order Act and Section 15 of Sokoto State Peace Preservation Law, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto has after due consultations, lifted the curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis with immediate effect.” He, therefore, urged residents of the state to be law-abiding and stressed the need for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ayu to Buhari: You’re comfortable with killings in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Iyorchia Ayu said the statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that state police was not an option to the security challenges in the country means that he is comfortable with the killings going on in the country. Ayu who was reacting to Buhari’s interview in a national […]
News

A’Ibom: APC knocks Buhari over Akpabio, other appointments

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of Mr. Iboro Akpabio, as an ambassador-designate from the state. This was as the party said Iboro was not known to the state chapter of the APC and may not be an indigene of Akwa Ibom […]
News

NWC Retreat: We’ll show Nigerians that PDP is different, says Makinde

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…charges party to address voter apathy, pay attention to youth, women Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that with a new leadership that will soon take over the administration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he was hopeful that the party will begin to take actions that will show Nigerians that it is different and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica