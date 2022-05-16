Deborah Samuel’s murder: CAN calls for nationwide protest May 22

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for a nationwide protest over the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto. The CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, in a letter addressed to all bloc leaders, urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises on Sunday, May 22. He made the call against the backdrop of the Thursday killing and setting ablaze of the female student by an angry mob that accused her of blasphemy. The letter dated May 14, 2022 and signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, reads: “I have been directed by the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, to request all Church Leaders, through your various Churches to organise a PEACEFUL PROTEST in honour of one of our daughters, DEBORAH YAKUBU who was gruesomely murdered on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists. The protest will take place on 22 May, 2022 in the afternoon by 3:00 pm in every Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) nationwide.
Related Articles
South-East APC must resolve crisis before 2023, says Onu
Minister of Science and Technology, and leader of South- East zonal caucus of the ruling All progressives congress (APC), Dr. Ogbonanya Onu, has charged state chapters of the party still in crisis to embrace peace and dialogue in order to reposition the party and make it strong enough to win elections in the zone ahead […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FAO: 4m Nigerians at risk of food shortage in August’
The United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has said that over 4 million people will face food shortages starting between June and August, 2021 because incidences of flooding causing crop loss and farmer/herder clashes. It added that there had been a significant drop in agricultural production, the loss of lives, rise in agricultural […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Customs agents halt vehicles clearance, protest 300% rise in valuation
Licensed customs agents halted vehicle clearance Monday at the Port and Terminal multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port, Lagos, over the new valuation system by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). They complained that the value paid on imported vehicles had risen by almost 300 per cent at the port. The protesters were the Association of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)