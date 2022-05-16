News

Deborah Samuel’s murder: CAN calls for nationwide protest May 22

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for a nationwide protest over the gruesome killing of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto. The CAN President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle, in a letter addressed to all bloc leaders, urged Christians to hold peaceful protests within their church premises on Sunday, May 22. He made the call against the backdrop of the Thursday killing and setting ablaze of the female student by an angry mob that accused her of blasphemy. The letter dated May 14, 2022 and signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, reads: “I have been directed by the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, to request all Church Leaders, through your various Churches to organise a PEACEFUL PROTEST in honour of one of our daughters, DEBORAH YAKUBU who was gruesomely murdered on Thursday, 12 May, 2022 at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists. The protest will take place on 22 May, 2022 in the afternoon by 3:00 pm in every Secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) nationwide.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

