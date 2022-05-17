News

Deborah: SDP presidential aspirant seeks justice for victim, family

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Presidential hopeful of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto over alleged religious blasphemy, just as he called for calm .

Adebayo, in a statement issued in Lagos, urged the Sokoto State Government to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them as provided by law.

The statement read: “Samuel had been laid to rest last Saturday in her village in Tunga Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area in Niger State. At this moment, let us not be moslems or christians, North or South, East or West. Let us be human and humane. Let us seek justice not revenge. Let us invoke the law with truth. Let us support the Sokoto State Government to restore order. Let us unite for justice not polarize.

“We must avoid defaming all for the misdeeds of a few. We must not exploit anger and grief for any other motive than seeking justice and calming frayed nerves. We must not reignite age old disputes or expand cracks in our society. There are only two sides: law versus lawlessness,” he enjoined

Speaking further, he said people in leadership should recognize the stubborn descent into habitual anarchy in our society and unitedly arrest it now, adding, “Lynching takes place nationwide on a daily basis. Unlawful killings and unexplained deaths pervade our land in all corners and law enforcement is a rarity. We must stipulate laws and enforce them to combat hate and lawlessness.

“Justice must be done and be seen to be done in all cases not just for the victim of today but for the overall safety and health of all because perpetrators of today can be victims tomorrow. We must speak up.

“Once the victim has been buried and justice is being done, we must address growing intolerance in our land, hate speeches, altercations and provocations online and in real life. Mutual disrespect and gross insults targeted at identities and traditions must give way to civility.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Nnamani joins presidential race

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has joined the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, Nnamani, noted that he would begin to consult APC delegates across the country. He stated that if elected, he would entrench good leadership, governance and take Nigeria […]
News

EndSARS: Approach judicial panel, shun protests, LASG tells residents

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Following the speculations of a renewed protest against police brutality in the state, the Lagos State Government has urged all Lagosians to shun any act that may threaten the peace in the state, saying that that the government is battling to recover from the shock of the carnage unleashed by hoodlums who hid under the […]
News

Ngige: Some states pay foreigners five times higher than Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said some state governments were paying foreigners under their employment, five times higher than what they pay their Nigerian counterparts. Ngige, who raised concerns over the preferential treatment granted foreigners while receiving Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Dr Muheeba Dankaka on Thursday in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica