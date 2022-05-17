Deborah: SDP presidential aspirant seeks justice for victim, family

Presidential hopeful of the Social Democratic Party SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has condemned the killing of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto over alleged religious blasphemy, just as he called for calm .

Adebayo, in a statement issued in Lagos, urged the Sokoto State Government to fish out the perpetrators and prosecute them as provided by law.

The statement read: “Samuel had been laid to rest last Saturday in her village in Tunga Magajiya in Rijau Local Government Area in Niger State. At this moment, let us not be moslems or christians, North or South, East or West. Let us be human and humane. Let us seek justice not revenge. Let us invoke the law with truth. Let us support the Sokoto State Government to restore order. Let us unite for justice not polarize.

“We must avoid defaming all for the misdeeds of a few. We must not exploit anger and grief for any other motive than seeking justice and calming frayed nerves. We must not reignite age old disputes or expand cracks in our society. There are only two sides: law versus lawlessness,” he enjoined

Speaking further, he said people in leadership should recognize the stubborn descent into habitual anarchy in our society and unitedly arrest it now, adding, “Lynching takes place nationwide on a daily basis. Unlawful killings and unexplained deaths pervade our land in all corners and law enforcement is a rarity. We must stipulate laws and enforce them to combat hate and lawlessness.

“Justice must be done and be seen to be done in all cases not just for the victim of today but for the overall safety and health of all because perpetrators of today can be victims tomorrow. We must speak up.

“Once the victim has been buried and justice is being done, we must address growing intolerance in our land, hate speeches, altercations and provocations online and in real life. Mutual disrespect and gross insults targeted at identities and traditions must give way to civility.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...