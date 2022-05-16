Metro & Crime

Deborah: Sokoto suspends resumption of schools by one week, urges corps members to remain indoors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

….as group condemns killing, demands justice

 

The Sokoto State Government has announced the suspension of resumption of basic and secondary schools in the state by one week following the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy.

 

The suspension of resumption of schools which were supposed to resume yesterday and Monday, for boarding and day students, was announced via a statement by Malam Ibrahim Iya, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, yesterday in Sokoto.

 

It said that the suspension was sequel to the 24-hour curfew declared by the government. It added that the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Bello Guiwa, directed all public and private schools to  resume on May 22, for boarding and May 23, for day students.

“However, final year students who are supposed to begin their WAEC examination on Monday, 16th May, 2022, are not affected. “Parents, teachers, SBMC’s and PTAs are expected to comply with the directive please,” it added. In a related development, corps members serving in Sokoto State, especially those in Sokoto metropolis, have been advised to remain at home due to the 24-hour curfew.

 

This was contained in another statement from the spokesperson of the scheme in Sokoto State, Malam Sani Idris, yesterday in Sokoto, It said that the management of the scheme had contacted all the security agencies, to ensure the safety of its corps members throughout the curfew period and beyond. In a related development, the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria has expressed concern about the killing Deborah.

 

The Christian group expressed the concern in a statement issued in Jos yesterday by Rev. Caleb Ahima and Rev. Moses Ebuga, its president and general secretary respectively. The fellowship, a collection of more than 25 denominations in the Northern part of the coun-try, maintained that the dastardly act must not be tolerated. The group called on the federal and Sokoto State governments to bring the perpetrators to book.

 

“The Executive Council of the fellowship during its May 12 meeting received with rude shock the tragic murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemy. “We condemn this inhuman act in totality and in the strongest terms possible. ”We call on relevant authorities to act decisively to bring those who committed this criminal act to face the full wrath of the law regardless of whoever is involved.

 

“This dastardly act must not be tolerated at all; the perpetrators should be dealt with to serve as deterrence for future occurrence,” it called.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Robbers kill one in Ondo bank robbery

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Prominent monarch shot dead Armed robbers yesterday laid siege to Ode-Irele, the headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of Ondo State and raided a bank. This occurred as gunmen killed the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, in Ondo State. The robbery occurred hours after the visit of the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, […]
Metro & Crime

Two Abuja nightclubs shut, two Lebanese convicted

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court yesterday shut down two nightclubs for one week for contravening the COVID-19 guidelines. The court also convicted two Lebanese and others. The magistrate, Idayat Akanni, said New Yorker Nightclub and Lounge, located at the Maitama District of Abuja, managed by some Lebanese, and Agape Nightclub, located at Wyse […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Stay-at-home: One vehicle burnt as Unknown Gunmen storm Obollo-Afor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Residents of Obollo-Afor, the headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State, were thrown into confusion as masked gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order attacked them in the early hours of Monday. The gunmen, who stormed the commercial town on motorcycles, were seen beating traders who had opened shops for business as residents scampered for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica