Deborah: Sokoto suspends resumption of schools by one week, urges corps members to remain indoors

….as group condemns killing, demands justice

The Sokoto State Government has announced the suspension of resumption of basic and secondary schools in the state by one week following the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, for alleged blasphemy.

The suspension of resumption of schools which were supposed to resume yesterday and Monday, for boarding and day students, was announced via a statement by Malam Ibrahim Iya, spokesperson of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, yesterday in Sokoto.

It said that the suspension was sequel to the 24-hour curfew declared by the government. It added that the Commissioner of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Bello Guiwa, directed all public and private schools to resume on May 22, for boarding and May 23, for day students.

“However, final year students who are supposed to begin their WAEC examination on Monday, 16th May, 2022, are not affected. “Parents, teachers, SBMC’s and PTAs are expected to comply with the directive please,” it added. In a related development, corps members serving in Sokoto State, especially those in Sokoto metropolis, have been advised to remain at home due to the 24-hour curfew.

This was contained in another statement from the spokesperson of the scheme in Sokoto State, Malam Sani Idris, yesterday in Sokoto, It said that the management of the scheme had contacted all the security agencies, to ensure the safety of its corps members throughout the curfew period and beyond. In a related development, the Fellowship of Churches of Christ in Nigeria has expressed concern about the killing Deborah.

The Christian group expressed the concern in a statement issued in Jos yesterday by Rev. Caleb Ahima and Rev. Moses Ebuga, its president and general secretary respectively. The fellowship, a collection of more than 25 denominations in the Northern part of the coun-try, maintained that the dastardly act must not be tolerated. The group called on the federal and Sokoto State governments to bring the perpetrators to book.

“The Executive Council of the fellowship during its May 12 meeting received with rude shock the tragic murder of Miss Deborah Samuel, a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto for alleged blasphemy. “We condemn this inhuman act in totality and in the strongest terms possible. ”We call on relevant authorities to act decisively to bring those who committed this criminal act to face the full wrath of the law regardless of whoever is involved.

“This dastardly act must not be tolerated at all; the perpetrators should be dealt with to serve as deterrence for future occurrence,” it called.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...