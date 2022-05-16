Deborah: Terminate participation in NIREC, Northern CAN tells Christian leaders

News Top Stories

Following the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel over alleged blasphemy, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) chapters in the 19 Northern states and Abuja, have called on all Christian leaders to desist from further participation in the activities related to the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), until Islamic clerics were able to control the religious extremism of their followers.

 

Deborah, a 200-Level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State, was last Thursday lynched and burnt for allegedly making a WhatsApp post on a group platform that was said to have blasphemed Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

Sequel to her murder, protesting Muslim youths were reported to have taken to some parts of Sokoto metropolis vandalising properties and looting shops, as they demanded the release of two suspects arrested in connection to the killing and setting ablaze of Deborah.

 

A statement signed by Chaplain Jechonia Gilbert, Public Relations Officer (PRO) Northern CAN, warned the government to desist from any attempt to cover up the incident, and ensure all perpetrators were made to face justice to avoid turning the country into a land where lawlessness thrives.

 

It reads partly: “The umbrella organisation of all Christians in Northern Nigeria condemns this gruesome and barbaric murder of Deborah in strongest terms possible.

 

“While CAN does not and will not encourage casting aspersions on any Religion or religious leader of any faith, CAN frowns at hiding under the gab of any religious extremism to perpetrate any form of criminality against her members especially in Northern Nigeria.

“God Almighty is not and can never be a weak God for mere mortals to fight and defend Him. On the contrary, it is He who keeps watch and defends us. CAN believe that life is sacred and must never be taken by another unless as directed by the state. “CAN believes that Nigeria is a country governed by the rule of law and order. Therefore, any act of lawlessness and criminality must not be swept under the carpet.

 

“We are urging all Christian leaders to terminate their participation in Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), until their counterparts of Islamic faith show commitment to tame their followers on equal terms. Northern CAN prays for the immediate family and indeed the church of late Deborah Samuel not to lose hope in God’s ability to avenge the killers of their daughter.

 

“We appeal and counsel those who feel and think that killing and oppressing Christians is a demonstration of their service to their God to learn from history. Those that tried it in Egypt and their experiences should be enough warning. There is a Red Sea awaiting them, even those who are secretly encouraging them, must partake in the Red Sea experience.”

 

The Clerics further advised parents from allowing their children and wards to school in any state that was hostile to Christians, including Sokoto State

 

