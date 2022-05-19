News

Deborah: Yoruba Diaspora group condemns killing, tasks FG, Tambuwal

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Prominent Yoruba diaspora organisation, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the brutal killing of Ms Deborah Samuel, saying those involved in the murder must be brought to book. Deborah, a 200 Level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was murdered last week by irate youths for alleged blasphemy. In a statement by YOV’s Director of Information, Tope Oladimeji, the diaspora organisation stated further that all those involved in the gruesome murder of the deceased, must not only be apprehended, but must be made to face the wrath of the law.

“As a coalition of various Yoruba groups in the diaspora, we are saddened and alarmed by the cruel manner by which the young girl was murdered in her prime. It was one death too callous. The late Samuel Deborah’s blood seeks justice against all those that were involved in the killing.

“Nigeria is a secular country, where citizens are allowed by the law or the constitution to practice whatever religion they believe in without fracas or discord. Nigerians, mostly from the North, should respect other people’s religious doctrines. “A situation where over 20 lawyers came to the court to intimidate the judge is not only awkward; it is a bad signal that could affect the secularity of the nation.

“Every religion has lawyers and other professionals as members, so it will be suicidal for Nigeria to encourage religious disharmony among its citizens. “The ugly circumstances leading to the death of that promising, young girl was too cruel in this time and age.” Oladimeji, however, blasted those he described as religious bigots, who are bent on using religion as tools to cause untold crises across the country.

 

Our Reporters

