Deborah’s gruesome killing still saddening to us – Schoolmates

A cross-section of students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, have continued to express sadness over the mob action that led to the death of a female student for allegedly blasphemous statement against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It would be recalled that rioting students last week Thursday killed a level two female student identified as Deborah Samuel, accusing her of blasphemous statements at SSCEO. Our correspondent gathered that this happened when the deceased was having an argument with some of her schoolmates over their ongoing examinations as she was asked how she managed to pass her exams.

The victim who was asked to withdraw the blasphemous statement and apologise refused which attracted the attention of other students and later ignited the rampage. The school security agents intervened, and took her to their post but they were overpowered by the students after which she was killed in the process and burnt on the college premises. Commenting on the issue, a level two student of the college, Maryam Abubakar described the incident as unfortunate as it has generated serious concern across the country .

She said no human being on earth wants similar incident to happen or occur in any community . Similarly, another student of the college who pleaded for anonymity express surprise over the incident, saying although Sokoto is a peaceful state such religious rampaging should not be the order of the day.

He urged people to respect the religion of others for peace and tranquility to prevail in Nigeria. However, effort to the discuss with the parents of the victim failed as fear and anxiety over the incident is still fresh in their minds. Similarly, efforts to trace other students of the College to hear their comments did not yield positive results as the students had vacated the college premises as a result of the closure of the institute indefinitely.

