Deborah's killers must be brought to book, CAN demands

Chinyere Abiaziem

 

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, by some extremists over alleged blasphemy.

The sad occurrence should be condemned by all right thinking persons, CAN said while demanding that the perpetrators be fished out by security operatives and made to face the consequence of their action.

CAN in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, noted that it was the failure of the security agencies and  government to rise to such criminalities in the past that gave birth to terrorists and bandits.

“As long as the state fails to bring these beasts and criminals amidst us to book, so also the society will continue to be their killing fields,” stated CAN.

The Christian body recalled how provocative an Easter advert was and yet nobody was attacked. Hence, they called on preachers of violence, which he likened to agents of death to repent else face the wrath of God.

“We acknowledge the swift reaction of His Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III who not only condemned the criminal and religious intolerant action but called on the security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. It is our expectation that the state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, would ensure that the matter is not swept under the carpet, as it was before.

“…killing for any God in the name of blasphemy is ungodly, satanic, foolish, reprehensible and totally unacceptable. This is not the Stone Age and Nigeria is not a Banana Republic. Nigeria remains a non-religious state where no religion is supreme to the other.

“We acknowledge and commend the restraint of the Christian students of the College who refused to embrace self-help and reprisal attacks on those who murdered their colleague. It is our prayers that those vampires in religious garments will not push the country to a religious war,” the statement contained.

 

Reporter

