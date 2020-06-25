Metro & Crime

Debt: Businessman saved from jumping into Ogun River

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 35-year-old father of three, Mr. Fatai Oyedele, was yesterday rescued from jumping into the Ogun River in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of state Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the victim was rescued when their officers in the area received a distress call about the man.

He said: “When the traders close to the river saw the man who looked suspicious, they alerted our men who rushed to the river and rescued him from the shore of the river. “The victim claimed he left his house at Tourist Estate, Obere Otan, Ota, travelled to Abeokuta to carry out the act.” Oyedele, who claimed to be a cloth seller, said he decided to jump into the river when his business was going down again and had a lot of debt to pay.

Akinbiyi said Oyedele was at the shore of the river about to jump into the river when TRACE officials got to the scene and persuaded him from killing himself after which he obliged them and followed them out of the river.

He added: “When he was finally rescued, a bottle suspected to be Sniper was recovered from him which he claimed he wanted to drink after which he would jump into the river.” After rescuing Oyedele, TRACE officials took him to Adigbe Police Station for further investigation.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]
Metro & Crime

NMA to Makinde: It’s not safe to re-open schools now

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Thursday commended the efforts of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led COVID-19 Taskforce in its efforts at preventing the spread of the pandemic in the state, but advised that re-opening of schools now is quite unsafe. In a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Akin Sodipo […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FCTA warns sex workers to stay off nightclubs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) Sunday said that the continued hanging around by commercial sex workers at nightclubs and other recreational centres shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a serious threat to health safety that would not be tolerated.   While warning them to immediately stop the “unholy acts”, the administration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: