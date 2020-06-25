Debt: Businessman saved from jumping into Ogun River

A 35-year-old father of three, Mr. Fatai Oyedele, was yesterday rescued from jumping into the Ogun River in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Public Relations Officer of state Traffic Compliance Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said the victim was rescued when their officers in the area received a distress call about the man.

He said: “When the traders close to the river saw the man who looked suspicious, they alerted our men who rushed to the river and rescued him from the shore of the river. “The victim claimed he left his house at Tourist Estate, Obere Otan, Ota, travelled to Abeokuta to carry out the act.” Oyedele, who claimed to be a cloth seller, said he decided to jump into the river when his business was going down again and had a lot of debt to pay.

Akinbiyi said Oyedele was at the shore of the river about to jump into the river when TRACE officials got to the scene and persuaded him from killing himself after which he obliged them and followed them out of the river.

He added: “When he was finally rescued, a bottle suspected to be Sniper was recovered from him which he claimed he wanted to drink after which he would jump into the river.” After rescuing Oyedele, TRACE officials took him to Adigbe Police Station for further investigation.

