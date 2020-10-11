Debt cancellation: IPU president backs Gbajabiamila

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has received the support of the President of the Inter- Parliamentary Union (IPU) on the drive for debt cancellation for African countries as advocated for by the new body, the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP).

Gbajabiamila, who has been at the forefront of the formation of CoSAP, told the IPU President, Ms Gabriela Cuevas Barron, during a zoom meeting in Abuja on Friday, that the conference was formed to enhance parliamentary collaboration in advancing the growth, stability and development of the continent.

He sought the support of the IPU for CoSAP’s quest for debt cancellation for African countries, saying that the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African economies, demands debt cancellation. According to him, it is inhumane to be forced to pick between servicing foreign debt and saving lives locally.

“Our main focus in the meantime is calling for debt cancellation,” Gbajabiamila told the IPU President. “We decided to introduce this group to you so that you would join forces with us for the call for debt cancellation for African countries.

“We cannot do this alone. We need your voice, we need your experience; we need your advice.” In her response, Ms Gabriella congratulated the Speaker for championing the formation of CoSAP, saying it is a welcomed development. “I love this idea for many reasons.

“Believe me, I share this concern, please count on me, find in me, an ally, a friend, and someone who truly understands this important challenge for developing countries.” She said as the President of IPU, she would get in touch with relevant experts to get their advice on the issue, noting that a similar initiative is being done in Latin America.

