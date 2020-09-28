Debt capital: IOSCO issues measures to reduce conflict

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published final guidance to help its members address potential conflicts of interest and associated conduct risks market intermediaries may face during the debt capital raising process.

The guidance also seeks to address some specific concerns observed by certain regulators during the COVID-19 crisis that may affect the integrity of the capital raising process.

According to IOSCO in a statement, conflicts of interest and associated conduct risks can weaken investor confidence and undermine debt capital markets as an effective vehicle for issuers to raise funding.

“To help regulators identify and addresstheserisks, IOSCOpublished thefinalreportonconflictsof interest and associated conduct risks during the debt capital raising process. “The report also explores the potential benefits and risks of Blockchain technology in addressing conflicts of interest in the debt capital raising process.

The report describes the key stages of the debt raising processandidentifieswhere the role of intermediaries might give rise to conflicts of interest.

The guidance comprises nine measures that address potential issues when issuers are preparing to raise debt finance, including such things as the use of risk management transactions, the quality of information available to investors, and the allocations process,” IOSCO noted.

IOSCO noted that the consultation report on the guidance comprised eight measures published in December 2019 prior to the start of the COVID 19 pandemic.

“The final report includes an additional ninth measure that addresses specific concerns that emerged from the crisis.

“It seeks to address the potentially problematic conduct of lenders that may opportunistically leverage their role during debt capital raising to pressure corporate clients into awarding them future mandates.

