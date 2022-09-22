News

Debt: China, not planning takeover of Nigeria’s assets – Envoy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, Mr Cui Jianchun, has disclosed that his country has no plans to take over Nigeria’s critical assets as repayment for loans in the event of default.

Jianchun disclosed this on Thursday during the visit of the Chinese Special Representative on African Affairs, Liu Yuxi to Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada in Abuja. The visit was geared towards strengthening the bilateral relations between both countries.

He said that China and Nigeria are working on the basis of mutual trust and that his country has no intention whatsoever to take over Nigeria’s assets in a situation where Nigeria failed in the repayment of the loan it took from China to build critical infrastructure. According to him, seizure of assets is not part of the agreement reached between the two countries as being insinuated in some quarters.

Yuxi while expressing the Chinese government’s full commitment to improved bilateral relationships with Nigeria appreciated Nigeria for upholding the One China Policy. He said China, just like Nigeria, will continue to support the policy of non-interference at the international level.

The Special Envoy stressed the need for China and Nigeria to strengthen their collaboration, especially in the area of Climate Change, just as he pledged his country’s zeal to continue to support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism through military cooperation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

580 PDP officers defect to YPP in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

At least 580 chapter and ward officers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State have defected to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) following the defection of Senator Bassey Albert to the YPP. Albert, who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Upstream, and leader of the Akwa Ibom caucus in the National […]
News Top Stories

Benue attacks: SEMA carries out assessment of victims, damaged property in Konshisha

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) yesterday carried out an assessment on the destruction and damages caused by the military forces over the killing of 12 personnel of the Nigerian Army in Konshisha local government area of the state. The Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Emmanuel Shior, who visited the affected areas told […]
News

Top Haitian security chief arrested over presidential assassination

Posted on Author Reporter

  Authorities in Haiti arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, his attorney told The Associated Press on Monday. Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moïse’s private home. Civil’s attorney, Reynold Georges, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica