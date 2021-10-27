Debt: FG assures creditors of meeting payment obligations

The Federal Government yesterday said paying back contacted loans to both local and foreign creditors is a paramount obligation it takes seriously. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, stated this at a wrap up session of this year Nigeria Economic Summit (NES). The minister said Nigeria’s debt instruments remained attractive to local and international investors because the country does not default in repayment.

She said: “We are indeed concerned about paying back loans. If you look at the records, you will find out that Nigeria has been consistent in paying both local and foreign loans and that is why whenever we go to the market, they receive us well because we have been faithful in our repayment”.

She said the amount to borrow is always meticulously worked out both interms of expenditure and the quantum of revenue to be generated from projects to be financed therefrom. “We do not just put numbers and borrow. There was work that was done to determine what is required in terms of expenditure and what we expect to generate in terms of revenue and the gap that is not financed by other financing items is debt.

Like this: Like Loading...