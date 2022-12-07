Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Business

Debt Market: SEC reiterates commitment to drive enabling environment

Rhoda Ogunseye

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reiterated its commitment to drive the debt market-enabling environment to boost investors’ participation. The Director-General, SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual workshop held in Lagos.

The theme of the workshop was: “Nigeria’s Public Debt and the Capital Market.” Yuguda, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC, Mr Dayo Obisan, said the apex capital market regulating body was engaging the Minister of Budget and Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, to create a level-playing field for debt market.

“By nature, the debt instrument is low risk,” he said. Yuguda said that the commission would continue to fulfil its mandate of protecting investors and creating an enabling environment for market operators. The Divisional Head, Business Support Services, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Mrs Irene Robinson-Ayanwale, in her goodwill message, commended CAMCAN for selecting the theme for the 2022 workshop. Robinson-Ayanwale said the debt capital market is dear to the Exchange. She acknowledged the support the Debt Management Office (DMO) has granted to the Exchange over the years.

 

Our Reporters

