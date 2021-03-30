Debt: Nigeria owes $17.93bn to multilateral bodies

…commits $1.55m to servicing

A sum of $17.93 billion of Nigeria’s total public debt portfolio of N32.92 trillion is owed to multilateral bodies while $4.06 billion is owed to the bilateral institutions, National Bureau of Statistics’ domestic and foreign Q4’20 debt data showed yesterday. Of the total debt portfo- lio, $11.17 billion is commercial, comprising Eurobonds and Diaspora Bonds and $186.70 billion as Promissory Notes.

Multilateral bodies include the World Bank, International Monetary Funds and G77, while bilateral institutions include AFD, Exim Bank of China, JICA, India, and KFW.

According to the breakdown, the country owes IMF $3,535.23, World Bank Group-IDA $11,123.04, and IBRD $409.74.

On bilateral component, China (Exim Bank of China) is owed $3,264.16, France (AFD)$493.71, Japan (JICA)$80.20, India (Exim Bank of India) $37.00, and Germany (KFW) $184.32.

Further aggregation of debt data showed Nigerian states and federal debt stock data as of December 31, 2020 showed the country’s total public debt portfolio stood at N32.92 trillion.

States and FCT domestic debt was put at N4.19 trillion with Lagos state accounting for 12.15 per cent of the debt stock while Jigawa State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.74 per cent. Nigeria’s total public debt showed that N12.71 trillion or 38.60 per cent of the debt is external while N20.21 trillion or 61.40 per cent of the debt is domestic.

As part of the pact, Nigerian government committed $1.55 million into debt servicing between January to December 2020; paid $615.75 as penalty interest and $655.76 as differed service .

Last week, the Debt Management Office (DMO) raised fresh Sukuk bond in the sum of N162. 557 billion via Nigerian Stock Exchange and FMDQ Securities Exchange.

The sum raised brought the total amount raised thus far through Sukuk to N362.57 billion.

The bond is devoted to financing key infrastructure projects across the country. Appearing on Arise Television programme recently, Director-General, Debt Management Office,

Mrs. Patience Oniha, offered reasons for a revised Medium- Term Debt Strategy (MTDS) to guide Nigeria’s procurement and servicing of its public debt. She stated that DMO had to prepare for the adverse economic effects of COVID-19. She said that some changes were effected on Medium Term Debt Strategy document in the light of the pandemic.

“In light of the pandemic, some changes had to be captured in the revised MTDS document. Some of these changes include a projected negative GDP (due to low economic activity during lockdown periods), increased borrowing and increased FG spending on social welfare due to COVID- 19.

“I also noted some other considerations that were taken into account in the revised MTDS, including debt from state-owned enterprises and reduced utilization of the International Capital Markets (ICM) as a result of the pandemic,” she said.

